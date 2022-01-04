Fort Bend teen diagnosed with brain cancer serves as acting sheriff for a day

Tayden Ybarra has been battling brain cancer since she was 6 years old and despite her adversities, she remains positive, the sheriff's office said.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Not too many teenagers can call themselves a sheriff, but Tayden Ybarra can.

For one day, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office let Tayden put on their uniform and badge and take command as acting sheriff.

There was no doubt that Tayden couldn't handle the job. She's been battling brain cancer since she was 6 years old and despite her adversities, she remains positive, the sheriff's office said.

That's the perfect attitude needed for a sheriff of such a large county!

Tayden not only received an officer's salute as she walked inside the sheriff's office with her new sheriff swag, but she was even surprised with a visit from Santa Claus himself — who didn't come empty-handed.