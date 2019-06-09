KINGSPORT, Tenn. — For Lois Collier's 100th Birthday, her great-granddaughter Mariah Sybert gave her a special photo shoot to celebrate the big day.

"This shoot may have in fact made my entire summer," Kayla Maye of 29: Eleven Photography, said. "I lost my own great grandmother just six months shy of 100, so this shoot may, in fact, be one of the most special I’ve done to date!"

According to a WCYB article, Collier married her high school sweetheart in a secret wedding ceremony that she kept from her father.

Collier told her father she was going to a baseball game but ended up eloping with her sweetheart and making it back just in time before church.

Collier and her husband lived separately for an entire year before they moved in together. They were married for 64 years.

She has six children, 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Today, Collier is all smiles because she can officially say it's her 100th birthday as she spends it with family and friends.

"With Grandparents Day this weekend, I hope that this story will spark others to invest time into their own grandparents," Maye said. "They hold so much history, wisdom and love!"

100th Birthday Celebration For Lois Collier's 100th Birthday, her family gave her a special photo shoot with a birthday crown. A crown fit for a 100-year-old birthday queen. Collier holds pink flowers that match her birthday outfit. Collier reminiscences on happy memories. Collier even poses in her pink birthday outfit. Collier has lived at her Kingsport home for more than 50 years.

After the birthday celebration, Collier enjoys spending her free time sewing and making quilts.

She is also the oldest living member at her church in Big Stone Gap.

The most important things in her life are God, her family, her friends and her cats.