'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown' holds final week of performances at Theatre of the Big Bend

ALPINE, Texas — Theatre of the Big Bend will be holding its last performances of the show "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" July 22-24.

The show, part of the theater's 57th season, will start at 8 p.m. each night at the Kokernot Outdoor Theatre.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children and seniors. Seating is general admission.

The musical gives audiences a look into the lives of Charlie Brown, his sister Sally, his friends Lucy, Linus and Schroeder and of course his buddy Snoopy.

