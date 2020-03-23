TEXAS, USA — You can watch cute and adorable polar bear cubs have fun in your downtime.

Watching these cute cubs will never get old.

Ouwehand Zoo will bring a smile to your face with these fun-loving live views of the cubs playing and enjoying their time with each other.

You will be able to watch as mother bear Freedom and grannie bear, Huggies, tries to get adorable cubs, Akiak and Suri to be mindful.

If you are wanting to see these loveable bears have fun, then you can see them live on Mar. 26.

For more information on when to catch these adorable bears, click here.