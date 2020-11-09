Summer Mummers is back and you can watch on Newswest 9

Summer Mummers was postponed due to COVID-19. On Saturday, September 12 the Midland Community Theater is putting on its biggest fundraiser yet.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, September 12 on Newswest 9 from 7-10 p.m. you can enjoy Summer Mummers LIVE in your home.

Summer Mummer was postponed due to COVID-19 and the curtains are rising again.

The Midland Community Theater is holding their biggest fundraiser of the year this weekend to keep the theater functioning.

The show is called "A Pandemic Plea for Pennies" and "Keep Calm and Mummer On". The Theater will be selling popcorn from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. All you have to do is drive up.

Newswest 9's Anthony Franze, Tatum Guinn, and Sammi Steele will be hosting the telethon.

Grab your popcorn, West Texas!! 🍿Summer Mummers is coming to you VIRTUALLY!! You can watch Tatum Guinn, Anthony... Posted by NewsWest 9 on Thursday, September 10, 2020

The telethon will air on Newswest 9, on Saturday, September 12 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Stream it LIVE on the Newswest 9 app, website, and Facebook page