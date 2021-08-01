Disney World ditches FastPass system, introduces new Disney Genie service

The new service will allow guests to get a personalized itinerary, join a virtual queue at certain attractions and more.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World and Disneyland are dropping the FASTPASS, FastPass+ and Disney MaxPass systems in favor of a new service called Disney Genie, which rolls out this fall.

In an announcement on its official parks blog, Disney revealed Disney Genie will be built directly into the My Disney Experience and Disneyland mobile apps.

It'll serve as a free planner that can give guests personalized itineraries to quickly map out their days at the theme parks.

Instead of having guests hop into designated shorter lines at specific times like with FASTPASS, the Genie system will let them join virtual queues for certain attractions. It'll also offer tips to keep your waits reasonable around the whole park, not just at a single ride.

"We’ve made significant investments in this cool new technology, which guides you through our theme parks with tips that can help you reduce time in lines, discover magic around every corner and take the guesswork out of 'what’s next,'" Disney wrote.

One of the features shows current and forecasted wait times to see characters or ride attractions.

Disney Genie will also allow guests to make dining and experience reservations, submit mobile food orders and ask for virtual help.

Looking to save more time? Disney Parks Blog explained two other options for enjoying the theme parks, through a queue being introduced called the Lightning Lane:

Disney Genie+ service (available for purchase) : For the price of $15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort and $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland Resort, choose the next available time to arrive at a variety of attractions and experiences using the Lightning Lane entrance. You can make one selection at a time, throughout the day – from classics like Haunted Mansion to thrill rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and newer favorites like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run (attractions subject to limited availability). This convenient option is the next evolution of the fan-favorite Disney MaxPass service from Disneyland Resort. Disney Genie+ will also include Disney parks-themed audio experiences and photo features to capture your memories – augmented reality lenses for those visiting Walt Disney World Resort and unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads from your day if you are visiting Disneyland Resort.

Individual attraction selections (available for purchase): Schedule a time to arrive at up to two highly demanded attractions each day using the Lightning Lane entrance – like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom Park and Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure park (subject to limited availability; attractions not included with Disney Genie+). Pricing for this option will vary by date, attraction and park and will be announced closer to launch. (Source: Disney Parks Blog)

These selections will be made when you visit the parks and can be used at more than one Disney property.

Standby queues will stay the way they are.

Guests can select the level of service they desire.

Disney is also making changes to the Disability Access Service (DAS) program. It is adding new options to enroll in the program before arrival and for DAS participants to select attractions within the app.