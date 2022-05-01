Popular DIY Network will premiere as The Magnolia Network tonight

The Magnolia Network is making its television premiere after being on the Discovery+ streaming service since September 2021.

WACO, Texas — Chip and Joanna Gaines' The Magnolia Network announced on its site that the popular Waco couple will officially rebrand the DIY television network on Jan. 5.

Viewers will be able to "experience everything Magnolia" in one place. According to the Magnolia Network website, popular shows like Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table and Mind for Design will all stay on the network.

The couple first launched The Magnolia Network on the new and promising streaming service, Discovery+ last year in September.

“It wasn’t long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family," said the Gaines in a statement to US Weekly. " That’s what we’ve set out to build with Magnolia Network, and we’ve been amazed by the stories and storytellers we’ve found, people whose lives are living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage, and curiosity. We can’t wait to see these stories brought to life on cable this January, and we’re hopeful about the impact it might have—to help reclaim the best of what television can be.”

The couple have released their lineup of Magnolia-themed programming that will be airing on the network:

January

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - Season 1

Premiere: January 5

Timeslot: Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET

The Lost Kitchen - Season 1

Premiere: January 6

Timeslot: Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET

Mind for Design - Season 1

Premiere: January 8

Timeslot: Saturdays at 11 a.m. ET

The Johnnyswim Show - Season 1

Premiere: January 8

Timeslot: Saturdays at 7 p.m. ET

Home Work - Season 1

Premiere: January 8

Timeslot: Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines - Season 1

Premiere: January 9

Timeslot: Sundays at 1 p.m. ET

Zoë Bakes - Season 1

Premiere: January 9

Timeslot: Sundays at 2 p.m. ET

Family Dinner - Season 1

Premiere: January 9

Timeslot: Sundays at 8 p.m. ET

Restoration Road with Clint Harp - Season 1

Premiere: January 11

Timeslot: Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET