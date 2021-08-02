PBS to feature Big Bend in upcoming episode of 'Nature'

"Nature" showcases the beauty of the world and all the creatures that inhabit it.

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — PBS will be featuring the Big Bend area in an upcoming episode of "Nature".

"Nature" showcases the beauty of the world and all the creatures that inhabit it.

"Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas" will debut on PBS at 7 p.m. on February 10.

The episode synopsis on the Basin PBS website teases a look into black bears, rattlesnakes and scorpions that occupy that area of Texas.