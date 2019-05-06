It was only a matter of time before the internet sensation and musical earworm was made into a television series.

Nickelodeon, part of Viacom International, is teaming up with Pinkfong to create an animated series based on Baby Shark.

The viral sensation comes from the South Korean education brand Pinkfong, which posted the original song and video in 2016. Baby Shark became a meme and a trending hashtag last year when parents posted adorable videos of their children dancing to the song.

The #BabySharkChallenge generated more than 700,000 videos from around the world. Many adults without children now find the song stuck in their head after just one listen.

Baby Shark amassed 2.9 billion YouTube views, became the platform's ninth most-watched video ever and even had a 20-week streak on the Billboard Hot 100, according to a news release.

“Baby Shark has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world, so it’s no surprise it’s one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube ever,” said Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation, in a news release. “At the heart of any popular piece of content is a terrific character, and we have a great opportunity to further explore the world of Baby Shark and follow this family through some great animated adventures on Nickelodeon.”

A release date for the Baby Shark animated series has not yet been announced.

