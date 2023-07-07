90-year-old Hotel Settles is Big Spring's largest building

The 15-story, 150-room hotel opened in 1930, and at the time was the tallest building from El Paso and Fort Worth.

BIG SPRING, Texas —

"A lot of people are just astonished to find this big tall building here in Big Spring," Emaan Sourjah, General Manager of Hotel Settles, said.

The 15-story, 150-room hotel opened in 1930. At the time, Hotel Settles was the tallest building between El Paso and Fort Worth. The hotel has had some famous guests, including Elvis Presley and President Hebert Hoover.

"A lot of the rooms on the 3rd floor are going to replicate the original rooms. The lobby area has been restored to look like it did originally," Sourjah said. "Including a lot of the plasterwork that you see around here, and then there's a 1930s Ford in the lobby as well to represent the year this hotel was built."

The hotel shut down in the '80s but was renovated in 2013 and given new life.

"Back in the day, it was a very, very big part of this community," Sourjah said. "It sat in the middle of downtown like it currently does. It had a pharmacy, it had a restaurant, so it's well-known across the United States."

The goal is to make Hotel Settles feel like home for those near and far.

"Brint Ryan is actually from Big Spring," Sourjah said. "So for him, this is home, and I think he wants to share his home with other people and he wants to give other people that same feeling of this is their home."

So if you want to travel back in time, book your stay at the Hotel Settles.