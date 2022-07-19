Family in Andrews runs thriving cornhole board business

Six years ago, Christina and Ivan Payen started the business in their garage before getting a shop of their own.

ANDREWS, Texas — Christina and Ivan Payen have been running their family cornhole board business in Andrews for six years.

The couple started working on cornhole boards in their garage, and worked on perfecting their craft.

"From our garage, I started hand painting probably 6 years ago," Christina Payen said. "We were busy and we were like we have no equipment we're just doing everything by hand so it was time to really think about so we take a risk now and go for it and make the jump and purchase equipment now and try to evolve."

The couple now owns a business called ZicoNico, which is named after their two sons.

"These are a little set of mini boards," Christina Payen said. "They're 15 x 30 this one does have a regular size hole. All of these are customs. We did all these through Adobe photoshop and illustrator to what the customer wants."

The couple makes custom cornhole boards and bags for not only West Texans, but for players all over the United States.

"You have your mini boards, you have youth boards you have tailgate size you have regulation size," Christina Payen said. "Every bag we make comes out in a ZicoNico tote, but these right here are a little four inch mini bags for the mini boards and all those are made in house and they're resin fill so you're not getting the old school corn"

The Payen's credit their growth and success to the place they call home, and at this point, they can't imagine doing anything else.