Balmorhea State Park extends closure for foreseeable future

BALMORHEA, Texas — If you were planning on a getaway to Balmorhea State Park this summer, those plans are going to have to wait.

The park announced it has extended the current closure for the forseeable future due to ongoing construction projects which has been affected by the pandemic.

That includes significant delays in material deliveries, plus there has been a change in contractors impacting several ongoing projects

Plans include removing and replacing existing septic systems, replacing the chain-link fence around the pool with one made out of wrought iron and stone, rebuilding the pergola by by the diving board and the completion of repairs to the campground and San Solomon Courts.