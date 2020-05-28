Permian Basin Opera starts The Lullaby Project

The project hopes to instill a love of opera in children as well as providing an opportunity for them to create memories with their parents.

MIDLAND, Texas — Permian Basin Opera has started a special project aimed toward children.

The Lullaby Project is a web series that hopes to inspire a love for opera in young children and help then create fun memories with their parents.

Once each week, one of the Permian Basin Opera stars will upload a video to Facebook, Instagram and YouTube of them singing their favorite lullaby.

Lullabies will vary from traditional favorites to original songs written by the performer.

The livestreams take place at 7 p.m. each Thursday night, with the next one happening May 28.

For more information on The Lullaby Project or Permian Basin Opera, you can visit their social media or the organization's website.