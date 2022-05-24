F-14 featured in 'Top Gun' is on display at USS Lexington

The famous F-14 Tomcat that was featured in the original movie can be seen on the Blue Ghost.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Top Gun: Maverick is set to be released in theaters this week and the reviews are overwhelmingly positive.

But, did you know that Maverick's F-14 Tomcat jet featured in the original movie is on display right here in Corpus Christi? It is on board USS Lexington, to be more specific.

Steve Banta with USS Lexington said this specific jet was the most featured jet in the movie and has been painted to match the markings in the film- with Lt. Mitchell's name and callsign.

In the movie, the jet was equipped as a camera ship and shot many of the dramatic air-to-air footage.

This aircraft is on loan from the National Museum of Naval Aviation in Pensacola, Florida.

Original Top Gun jet is on display at USS Lexington 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Banta said after the original movie was released, recruitment for the Navy skyrocketed.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is rated PG-13 and opens in theaters May 27.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.