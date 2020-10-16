On 33rd anniversary of Baby Jessica, interactive play recreates experience

The audience can book a two-part performance and listen to the play from your closet to replicate a small dark place like the well Jessica was trapped in.

MIDLAND, Texas — It's been 33 years since Baby Jessica fell into a well in Midland County before being rescued nearly 60 hours later.

The story of the 18-month-old girl fascinated the nation- so much so that one man wrote a play about her.

"Baby Jessica's Well-Made Play" is an interactive experience, performed entirely over the phone.

"The play is incredibly interactive, as an audience member are asked to participate in the performance and are asked to tell stories that are prompted by different moments in this fictionalized story of Baby Jessica's story, or imagining what was going through someone's mind while being trapped for 58 hours," said Philip Santos Schaffer, the playwright.

The audience can book a two-part performance and listen to the play from your closet to replicate a small dark place like the well Jessica was trapped in.

For more information or to book a performance you can visit the WalkUpArts website.