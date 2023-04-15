"Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers in Blue" now out on various platforms

Kirby Warnock hopes that this film will bring a new generation of fans for the music of fellow Texans.

ODESSA, Texas — Kirby Warnock started his film project, "Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers in Blues", about five years ago. He was able to make it happen with the help of the internet and Jimmie Vaughan.

The film tells the story of the Vaughan brothers and their impact on the music industry. Kirby met the Vaughan brothers in 1977 when he was an editor for a Texas music magazine called Buddy Magazine.

After Stevie Ray died in a helicopter crash, Kirby noticed that all the books and movies left out Jimmie, who taught Stevie how to play. He then decided to make this film to give Jimmie's voice a platform.

The film features interviews with music legends like Eric Clapton, Jackson Brown and Nile Rodgers.

It took three years to get them all cleared for the interviews.

The film is available on various platforms like Apple TV, iTunes, Amazon, YouTube and other platforms.