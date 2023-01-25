Chris Perez posts memory of Selena from 1994

Perez posted the photo of the pair in a restaurant in 1994 with the caption "So, just found this pic. Selena and Chris."

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A photo of the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla Perez, and Chris Perez took Facebook by storm late Tuesday night.

Perez posted the photo of the pair in a restaurant in 1994 with the caption: "So, just found this pic. Two kids… trying to find their way. About to turn 23 and 24 years old. Can’t remember who took it…I think this was in Florida??? We were on the road and touring so much that sometimes, things get jumbled up in my mind. Good times were had, for sure!"

It's not clear which city the photo is from, but most of the couple's romance took place in Corpus Christi.

As of Wednesday morning, the post has hundreds of thousands of likes, comments and shares.

Perez was the lead guitarist for Selena's first band, Selena Y Los Dinos. The pair were married in 1992 after a whirlwind romance.

Since Selena's tragic murder in 1995, Perez has gone on to form his own band and has won Grammy awards.

Take a look at the trip down memory lane the musician posted Tuesday:

So, just found this pic. Two kids… trying to find their way. About to turn 23 and 24 years old. Can’t remember who took... Posted by Chris Perez on Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.