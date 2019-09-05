Pennywise is back.

The teaser trailer for 'It: Chapter Two' dropped Thursday and it's fantastically horrifying, as expected.

Warner Bros.' sequel to the wildly successful 2017 "It," cinema's highest-grossing horror of all time, is scheduled to hit theaters Sept. 6.

We see the reunion of the Losers' Club, now portrayed by Jessica Chastain as Bev; James McAvoy as Bill; Bill Hader as Richie; Jay Ryan as Ben; Isaiah Mustafa as Mike; James Ransone as Eddie; and Andy Bean as Stan.

Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise, or It.

Stephen King promoted the teaser trailer's release Tuesday, writing that the film was "terrific" and that "you'll float."

Here's our first look at "It: Chapter Two":

