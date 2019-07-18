BANGOR, Maine — The final trailer for "It: Chapter Two" dropped Thursday, and it's a wild, 2 and a half minutes of thrilling suspense, providing a more in-depth peek at what expect from the sequel of Warner Bros. and New Line's 2017 box office powerhouse "It," cinema's highest-grossing horror of all time.

A teaser from May gave us our first look at the reunion of the Losers' Club, fast-forwarded 27 years later and now portrayed by Jessica Chastain as Bev; James McAvoy as Bill; Bill Hader as Richie; Jay Ryan as Ben; Isaiah Mustafa as Mike; James Ransone as Eddie; and Andy Bean as Stan.

Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise, or It.

The opening shot of the trailer is a bird's eye view of Derry, Maine, in autumn, followed by a scene of someone caught off guard by a rush of water inside a sewer tunnel, calling out for help as Pennywise reaches out its hands.

We're then offered comparison shots of the Losers' Club, from young to old, and shown their battle to combat fear against the evil antagonist creature.

The trailer's premiere coincided with the cast's appearance at ScareDiego 2019, an appendage of San Diego Comic-Con, during which fans were treated with an early view of the new trailer Wednesday night.

Watch the final trailer for "It: Chapter Two" below:

Stephen King, who authored "It" in 1986, shared a quick take on the new trailer Wednesday having presumably already seen it, quote-tweeting a fan account.

The "It: Chapter Two" teaser premiered in May:

RELATED: Watch the teaser trailer for 'It: Chapter Two'

The film hits theaters Sept. 6.

RELATED: In for a Pennywise, in for a pound

RELATED: Red balloon appears in window of Stephen King's house

RELATED: One nation, under Stephen King…

RELATED: Pennywise for president? Maybe…