SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Drafthouse took to its social media pages Tuesday to warn families not bring young children to "Joker".

Unlike other movies in the Batman franchise, the theater chain says this movie is very dark and not appropriate for children. It also does not include Batman.

In a post to the Alamo Drafthouse San Antonio page, the theater compares the movie to "Taxi Driver". It claims the "R" rating is for a very good reason due to rough language, violence, and "overall bad vibes".

So if you are making your weekend plans and you have kids, you might want to call the babysitter or grandparents.

