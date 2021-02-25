Midland Community Theatre discusses changes for upcoming season

The theater will present three shows this season, and hopes to return to live productions of Summer Mummers.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Theatre is getting ready to raise the curtain on its 2021 season, but not without some differences.

The 2020 season was cut short thanks to COVID-19, and the theater is making changes to the new year to keep people safe.

MCT's season will have three shows, all of which will be performed in the larger Davis Theater 1 space. This will allow for socially distanced seating.

Masks will also be required inside the theater.

MCT is also gearing up for another season of Summer Mummers.

"The plan, for this year, is to go back to a live production of Summer Mummers. The biggest difference is we'll be selling tickets in a very different way, very similar to way we're selling them at MCT, small pods," said Tim Jebsen, Executive Director for MCT. "You'll be able to purchase an entire table, then you select who sits with you. But, the table to your left and the table to your right will be empty."

This means the Yucca Theatre will be operating at 50% of the normal audience but they hope to do the regular number of performances throughout the summer.