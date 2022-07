Matilda the Musical will be performed for two weekends starting July 8.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Theatre will be performing Matilda the Musical for the weekends of July 8 and July 16 in their theatre, located at 2000 W. Wadley Ave.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.

This is a family friendly-event and is recommended for all ages.