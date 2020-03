LOS ANGELES — A Lovington woman has earned a spot on NBC's The Voice.

Gigi Hess, 22, will be joining #TeamKelly on season 18 after turning a chair with her blind audition of The Cure's "Lovesong."

According to her Facebook page, Hess is a preschool teacher's assistant.

The Voice airs on NewsWest 9 Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Central Time.