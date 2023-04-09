Local Odessa business gets invited to New York Fashion Week

"You guys I'm so excited, Hola Bonita got invited to go to New York City Fashion Week."

ODESSA, Texas — Some lucky business owners from Odessa have the opportunity of a lifetime.

Hola Bonita is a local salon that got invited to New York Fashion Week.

The owner said she is excited because one of her goals is to teach and help their staff grow.

"You guys I'm so excited, Hola Bonita got invited to go to New York Fashion Week," the owner, Oyuki Pando, said in a social media post. "I'm so excited because we're going to New York!"

There are two types of shows during fashion week, the industry shows and then the ones open to the public.

Industry shows are only reserved for buyers and media.

Plus, not everyone gets tickets to New York Fashion Week because it is expensive.

The cost to get in ranges from $1,000 to over $2,300.