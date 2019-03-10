"Joker," the new film version of Batman's most famous villain, premieres in theaters on October 3.

However, the plot of the film is violent and vicious. The film portrays the life of a social outcast struggling with mental health, who then turns to violence.

"I believe that there's history with the movie and past instances with other states. None of which that have occurred in Midland, but anytime there's a national trend, or any concern like that, we're going to do our part," said Allen Payne, Sergeant for the Midland Police Department.

Both Midland and Odessa police are stepping up their security and presence in local theaters. This includes both uniformed officers and undercover cops.

"Any time there's public concern we're going to do our best to have a bigger presence so that they can know it's safe to go out it's safe to go out and enjoy time with family and friends," said Payne.

Some say the fear is inspired from the Aurora, Colorado shooting back in 2012, that happened during the opening night release of "Dark Knight Rises."

Additionally, evidence of a potential threat concerning the opening weekend of "Joker" arose after an army memo began making the rounds.

The situation leaves many nervous, especially concerning the recent mass shooting that took place in Midland-Odessa. But Sgt. Payne doesn't want theater attendees to worry.

"Precaution is a part of life nowadays but that doesn't mean you don't go out and have a good time. You should obviously always pay attention to surroundings and situations. But I believe Midland is still a place you can go to the movies if you want to go to the movies and always feel safe," said Payne.

Several theaters around the nation are also banning Joker masks and costumes.

Warner Brothers have defended the film, saying in no way do they condone violence. Their goal is to challenge the audience.

RELATED: VERIFY: Army memo warns of shooting threat at movie theater

RELATED: Alamo Drafthouse warns parents not to bring kids to 'Joker'