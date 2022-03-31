I Love My Selfie hosting 'A Tribute to Selena'

The venue will have fun exhibits including replicas of some of Selena's outfits.

MIDLAND, Texas — I Love My Selfie will be hosting a special event at its venue in Midland.

"A Tribute to Selena" will have special exhibits paying tribute to the icon, including some replicas of her most iconic outfits.

People can come by the venue from April 8-17 to enjoy the exhibits, take photos and celebrate Selena's birthday.

I Love My Selfie, located at 3211 W. Wadley Avenue, is open from 4 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children. Each purchase will come with a special gift.

