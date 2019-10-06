HOUSTON, Texas — Overnight ghost hunting is coming back to USS Battleship Texas after April's event was canceled due to the ITC fire in Deer Park, event organizers said.

Haunted Rooms America is holding two ghost hunts this summer. Tickets are $179 per person and are on sale now for Saturday, June 15 and Saturday, July 13.

Fares include overnight accommodation and breakfast as well as unlimited refreshments including coffee, tea, hot chocolate, bottled water and soda and snacks.

"We’re honored to be the first company to run a ghost hunt of this historic ship. There has been rumors of hauntings for decades, so we’re looking forward to hopefully proving those rumors correct," Haunted Rooms America owner Wesley McDermott said in a news release.

The overnight ghost hunts include a paranormal tour of the USS Battleship Texas along with historical insights, viewing a documentary about the ship, going to the most 'haunted' areas, the company said. Psychic mediums and paranormal investigators with EMF readers and spirit boxes are expected to attend. Both group vigils and lone vigils are slated as part of the night's events.

The USS Battleship Texas was commissioned by the U.S. Navy in 1914, making it the most powerful weapon in the world at the time, Haunted Rooms said.

The ship had an active role in both World Wars, the company said, including firing on Nazi lines on D-Day and providing gunfire support and anti-aircraft fire during the landings on Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

When USS Battleship Texas was bought by the state of Texas in 1948, it became a memorial ship and is now a national historic landmark. Haunted Rooms America said the ship is a floating museum and the last remaining battleship of her kind.

"The Battleship Texas is rumored to be one of the most haunted locations in Texas, but it has never allowed an investigation like this before," Dermott said.

Haunted Rooms America holds about 100 events a year at what the company calls America's most haunted locations.

