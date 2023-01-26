Golden Ticket Experience to be held at Susie's South Forty Confections

The Midland Community Theater has partnered up with Susie's South Forty Confections for a special treat.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — For the first time ever, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory play will be performed in a community theatre.

That theater being the Midland Community Theatre.

“It’s a huge deal, and we’re really thankful to get the support, especially for a city this size," said MCT Marketing Director Hannah Allee. "We’ve always had great support for the community theatre and it allows us to get the opportunity to do things first. So it’s a huge deal to have Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; for us being the first community theater to ever do Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

To go with the premiere of the show, MCT is partnering with Susie's South Forty Confections for the Golden Ticket Experience.

The Golden Ticket Experience will include a factory tour at Susie’s, a lunch, a chance to hand dip your own treats and an opportunity to take photos with costumed cast members of the show.

Susie's is more than happy to partner up with the theatre to bring an experience like this to the public.

“It's a blessing and it's fun," said Susie's Owner Susie Hitchcock-Hall. "When you do things for the theatre it's always a fun time for them to come and share. But they'll be in costume and it's part of what they do, which is always over the top and then we get to be a part of it.”

The experience will be happening on Feb. 4 and 18.