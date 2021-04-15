Get paid $1,000 to binge 'Fixer Upper,' other home improvement shows

The website, ReviewHomeWarranties, is offering to pay someone a $1,000 to watch at least 10 episodes of three different home improvement shows.

If you're a Wacoan, chances are, you're a huge Chip and Joanna Gaines fan. If only you can get paid watching their show "Fixer Upper."

Turns out, you can!

The website, ReviewHomeWarranties, is offering to pay someone a $1,000 to watch at least 10 episodes of three different home improvement shows.

You'll be able to select from the following:

Fixer Upper

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

House Hunters

This Old House

Flip or Flop

Property Brothers

Rehab Addict

HGTV Design Star

Flipping Out

Curb Appeal

Favorite Youtube Channel

The only requirement is that you watch these episodes within a month and fill out a worksheet telling about your experience.

So, if you are a home improvement enthusiast or just a huge Chip and Jo fan, apply by May 10. You must be at least 18 years old and a US citizen or permanent resident.

The winner will be chosen on May 17.