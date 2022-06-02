Windy City golf tournament returns to Midland

The event raises money for the programs of Senior Life Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Windy City golf tournament is returning to Midland for its 11th year on June 17 at Hogan Park Golf Course.

Registration begins at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The event will also feature breakfast, lunch, awards and a raffle.

The entry fee is $700 for each four person scramble team.