White Rose support group will host virtual candlelight ceremony Dec. 6

The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Shannon Medical Center Facebook page at 6 p.m. Dec. 6.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The White Rose Support Group is hosting its annual candlelight service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.

This year’s event will be hosted virtually and broadcast live on the Shannon Medical Center Facebook page. A candle will be lit in remembrance for each baby as their name is announced.

The support group is devoted to giving sensitive care and support to parents experiencing the loss of a precious baby through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth or newborn death.