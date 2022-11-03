West Texas Oil and Gas Show comes to Midland

There will also be a "Taste of the Oil Patch" cook off, with all proceeds going to charity.

MIDLAND, Texas — The 8th Annual West Texas Oil and Gas Convention is returning to Midland.

This year's event will run March 23-24 at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion.

Featured at the convention will be dozens of exhibitors, including Northern Pump, Morgan Stanley, Cavender's, Permian Basin Oil and Gas Magazine and more.

There will also be a "Taste of the Oil Patch" cook off, with all proceeds going to charity.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by clicking or tapping here.