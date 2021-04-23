West Texas Jazz Society holding free concert with L.A. All-Stars

During the performance, 12 musicians will take the audience on a journey through the roots of jazz music to modern hits.

MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Jazz Society is hosting a Night with the L.A. All-Stars on April 23.

The event, which will start at 7:30 p.m., will be held at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

During the performance, 12 musicians will take the audience on a journey through the roots of jazz music to modern hits.

Tickets are free but you do have to reserve your seat. You can do that by visiting the venue from 1 to 5 p.m. or by clicking or tapping here.

Face masks are required as well, and the reserved seating will enforce social distancing.