West Texas Jazz Society holding free concert with L.A. All-Stars

MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Jazz Society is hosting a Night with the L.A. All-Stars on April 23.
The event, which will start at 7:30 p.m., will be held at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.
During the performance, 12 musicians will take the audience on a journey through the roots of jazz music to modern hits.
Tickets are free but you do have to reserve your seat. You can do that by visiting the venue from 1 to 5 p.m. or by clicking or tapping here.
Face masks are required as well, and the reserved seating will enforce social distancing.
To learn more about the West Texas Jazz Society you can visit the website.