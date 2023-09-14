West Texas Food Bank partners with oil companies to fight hunger

In honor of Hunger Action Month, the West Texas Food Back teamed up with top oil companies to compete in Boomtown Showdown.

ODESSA, Texas — September is Hunger Action Month and The West Texas Food Bank has teamed up with some of the largest oil companies in the Permian Basin to fight hunger.

It's called Boomtown Showdown.

All month long, the oil companies will be battling it out to see which one can make the most food boxes.

A couple of the oil companies competing are Pro-Petro, XTO, Oxy, Fasken, Pioneer and Chevron.

The companies are collecting non-perishable food items and boxing them up.

Right now, they are at 9,000 boxes, but the goal is to have 26,000 before the end of September.

There will be a Boomtown Showdown on Sept. 15.