West Texas Food Bank brings back Kids Farmers Market

The food bank and community organizations will be handing out free produce at the Odessa WTFB facility.

ODESSA, Texas — The Kids Farmers Market is returning to the West Texas Food Bank's Odessa Facility from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Food bank representatives, along with those from several community organizations, will be present to talk to kids about food and the environment and hand out free produce donated by H-E-B.

Children will be given one ticket each to fill up a produce bag.

In a press release, Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank, talked about the importance of the event and her excitement for it coming back.

“The Kids Farmers Market is such a fun event for the whole community, but especially for the kiddos who love their fruits and veggies,” said Campbell. “We are so grateful to H-E-B for underwriting this event and for helping the food bank introduce new and healthy things to the children of West Texas.”