Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center releases statement on death of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, tour date

The venue says they do not have any information about how the news will impact their Dec. 12 tour date.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — ZZ Top bass guitarist Dusty Hill died Wednesday in his Houston home at the age of 72, according to a Facebook post by the band. The news came as a shock to music fans across the nation.

It also left many fans who had previously bought tickets to see the band on their current tour uncertain about what this means for their tickets.

Locally, the band was scheduled to perform on Dec. 12 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

Wagner Noël released a statement Wednesday addressing Hill’s passing and providing an update on what this means for the concert.

The statement reads:

“Our hearts go out to Dusty Hill’s family, friends, Frank, Billy, and all ZZ Top fans with the news of Dusty’s passing.

Please understand, at this time we do not have any information about how this news will affect our date. Once we have more information we will share it with our ticket holders.”