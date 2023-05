The Garriga Law Firm is proud to bring back the biggest Cinco De Mayo festival in the Permian Basin.

Viva La Fiesta will take place Friday, May 5th through Sunday, May 7th at the Ector County Coliseum.

The 3-day event will feature live music, carnival rides, local food vendors, family-friendly attractions and more!

The community is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off the festivities.