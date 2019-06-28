ODESSA, Texas — As thousands gear up to travel for the Fourth of July, Vitalant will be hosting a blood drive the weekend before.

The Independence Day blood drive will take place at the Music City Mall and will run three days.

If you are interested in giving blood you can stop by from 2 to 6 p.m. on June 28, on June 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. or from 2 to 6 p.m. on June 30.

Each donation will receive a free cholesterol screening. Donors will also get a free t-shirt while supplies last and a free skate rental for the ice rink.

For more information on this event you can click here.