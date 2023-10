On Thursday, Nov. 2, the festival will take place at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center. Admission is free from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — Get ready for Día De Los Muertos with UTPB's Music Department as they host the Día De Los Muertos Festival on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The festival will take place at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center and admission is free from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests can purchase $10 tickets for the closing show which features UTPB's Mariachi Band and Ballet Folkorico. That starts at 7:30 p.m.

The festival will also have food and raffles.