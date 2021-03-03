UTPB holding community discussion on transformative justice

The panel hopes to encourage empathy and change to create transformative justice and address racial bias.

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas of the Permian Basin and its Ad Hoc Committee on Systemic Racism will be holding a community discussion on transformative justice.

"How Can I Make a Difference: A Panel Discussion on Racism"

will be held in the Library Lecture Hall (LL001) at 7 p.m. on March 3.

Panelists will include James Fuller, an associate member of the Texas Caucus of Black School Board Members, and Vice President of the West Texas Region 18 Education Service Center, Derek Catsum, Professor of History at UTPB and the Kathlyn Cosper Dunagan Professor in the Humanities, and Skip Batch, a medical professional and anesthesiologist at Odessa Center Medical Hospital.

This discussion will feature a Q and A section as well as an open discussion. Anyone can attend and ask questions.