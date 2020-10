Witches, warlocks, and wizards will be all apart of the conversation at the 3rd annual Halloween Symposium on Oct. 31.

ODESSA, Texas — If you are a lover of witches, warlocks, and wizards, then you are invited to the third annual Halloween Symposium at UTPB.

This free virtual event will feature students and scholars as they introduce a world of literature on the creatures of the unknown.

Lectures on everything from witches to Disney will bring answers to your curiosity.

The Halloween Symposium will be from 10 a.m - 1 p.m.