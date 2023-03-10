Trinity Oaks to hold 3rd annual clay shoot

The nonprofit uses the event to raise money to provide free hunting, fishing and outdoor activities to those in need.

STANTON, Texas — Trinity Oaks Permian Basin will host their 3rd annual clay shoot on March 31.

On top of the shoot, the event, presented by OVINTIV, will include lunch and a raffle.

The goal of the event is to raise money to offer free hunting, fishing and outdoor activities to those in need.

Trinity Oaks offers programs like youth outdoor activities, heroes celebrations and dream trips.

“We have the privilege of hosting free youth activities in the Permian to teach kids about the outdoors, which is something I’m very passionate about instilling in the next generation,” Trinity Oaks Permian Basin Branch President Andrew Talley said.

The event will be held at Windwalker Farms, located at 2551 County Road C2801, Stanton, Texas 79782.

Check in will begin at 7 a.m., followed by the clay shoot at 8 a.m. and the lunch, raffle and gun board at noon.

For more information on the organization, as well as registration, sponsorships and team spots for the clay shoot, click or tap here .