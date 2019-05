MIDLAND, Texas — DoubleTree by Hilton Midland Plaza will be holding a special Mother's Day Brunch Buffet.

The buffet will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 12.

Featured at the brunch will be pink champagne punch, flowers, live music and a photo booth.

If you are interested in treating your mother you can reserve your spot by calling 432-683-6131.