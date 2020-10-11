The Destination Midland kicks off The Old Lumber Yard Trade Days

Do you love antiques, vintage, or anything unique?

MIDLAND, Texas — Do you love antiques, vintage, or anything unique?

If so, then your heart may fill with joy with The Old Lumber Yard Trade Days event.

Your love of old treasures will ring with seeing the three buildings full of old antique, vintage, and retro goodies.

Whether you are looking for the perfect gift for a loved one or something extraordinarily neat for yourself, there is something for everyone.

So, if you are interested in seeing what you can find, you can attend this two-day happening between Nov. 13-15.