TEXAS, USA — Who's your favorite author? Are you a lover of fiction? How about poetry?

If you are, you will have the chance to embrace the words of popular authors from around the world at one of the biggest reading events of the year.

Writing Workshops Dallas has partnered with Gemini Ink to put on an event worth remembering with all of your favorite characters in your favorite books.

So, if you are wanting to enjoy this virtual event, you will be able to on Apr. 29 at 7 P.M.

For more information about this fun reading event, click here.