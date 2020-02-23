MIDLAND, Texas — Bring your artful eye, to a beautiful event at the 1st Annual Sonshine Christian Art Festival on Feb. 29.

Lovers of art are welcome to admire the beauty of this free art festival.

Artists of the community are encouraged to enter their art of no more than six pieces.

The submission of an art piece is $10 per piece and awards will be given in each category.

The proceeds of the competition will help support at-risk youth who need help developing their self-esteem and confidence.

If you are interested in knowing more about this event, click here.