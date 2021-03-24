Texas LawShields holding discussion on civil unrest and self defense

The discussion will cover self-defense laws in Texas as well as topics like the Castle Doctrine.

MIDLAND, Texas — Texas LawShield will be holding a discussion concerning self-defense laws in the state.

"Civil Unrest and Self Defense" will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 24 at Ally Outdoors in Midland.

The discussion will be lead by an attorney from the Abilene District Attorney's office and will feature firearms professionals and law enforcement personnel.

Topics that will be covered during the discussion will include the Caste Doctrine and where you can legally carry a firearm.

A question and answer session will be included to ensure everyone has a chance to get the information they need.

Tickets are $5 for members and $10 for non-members. You can use the promo code "Friend" for a discount when checking out as well.