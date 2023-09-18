The Texas Battle Bowl eSports and Gaming Expo starts on Sept. 29

Unified eSports Association and Double Dave's are the some that have partnered to bring the first-ever Texas Battle Bowl. It will be held at the Horseshoe Arena.

MIDLAND, Texas — Calling all gamers, Unified eSports Association, Urgent Fury, Patriot Games and Double Dave's have joined forces to bring the first-ever Texas Battle Bowl eSports and Gaming Expo.

The Texas Battle Bowl will feature tournaments, giveaways and interactive experiences for gamers of all ages. There will be console and PC gaming tournaments, tabletop tournaments and open gaming.

According to Urgent Fury, attendees will be able to make a difference in the local community by participating in Rescue Royale. Players and spectators can make contributions to tournaments to boost the prize pool. American Red Cross will get 50% of all contributions directly.

"We have created this event to launch alongside Rescue Royale, a month long American Red Cross fundraising event for Gamers in October," Urgent Fury Director Shane Bell said in a press release. "This event has been a dream to launch in West Texas, normally a gamer has to go to other cities like Dallas, San Antonio, Austin or Houston to experience an event on this scale."

The event will be held at the Horseshoe Arena in Midland, TX.

Urgent Fury says Double Dave's will be helping to hand out food and refreshments to attendees.

The expo will start on Sept. 29 and continue until Oct. 1.