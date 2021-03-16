SXSW Online 2021: Here's what you need to know

The virtual festival started Tuesday, March 16 and will conclude on March 20.

AUSTIN, Texas — After being canceled in 2020, South By Southwest (SXSW) returned virtually in 2021. The virtual festival started Tuesday, March 16, and will conclude on March 20.

To register for SXSW Online, click here. SXSW is offering one pass that covers the entire event and gives you access to all the keynotes, sessions, screenings and showcases. The online pass costs $399.

KVUE has put together a guide on what to catch throughout the event:

Day 3

Sessions

Here is a look at the notable keynotes slated for March 18:

The Future of the North American Soccer Experience: MLS Commissioner, Don Garber, and Austin FC’s Minister of Culture and part-owner, Matthew McConaughey, discuss how the League is deepening fan engagement, and how Clubs are becoming cultural mainstays.

President George W. Bush in conversation with Evan Smith: For SXSW Online 2021, the 43rd President of the United States sits down with Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO, Evan Smith for a fast-paced conversation that covers everything from immigration policy reform to the 2020 election to the state of major league baseball.

Sec. Pete Buttigieg in Conversation with Jonathan Capehart: “Mayor Pete” Buttigieg worked across the aisle to transform the city’s future and improve residents’ everyday lives. In 2019, Secretary Buttigieg launched a historic campaign for president, and in 2021 made history as the first openly gay person confirmed to serve in a president’s Cabinet.

For more keynote sessions, visit the full schedule here.

Film

How It Ends Synopsis: On the last day on Earth, one woman goes on a journey through LA to make it to her last party before the world ends, running into an eclectic cast of characters along the way.







For more film screenings, visit the full schedule here.

Music

American Dreamer: AMERICAN DREAMER is four gifted musicians who bring a heavy dose of strings to their unique blend of Indie-Folk. The quartet’s music builds on relatable Folk songs, transformed through bold string arrangements (violin, cello, bass) and resplendent three-part harmony.

BettySoo: Acoustic Guitar Magazine said “BettySoo may well have the most gorgeous voice in Texas …if not in all contemporary folk – its purity and strength can be downright devastating.” Raised outside Houston by Korean immigrant parents, BettySoo grew up with the Great American songbook, country radio, and the legacy of Texas song.

For more virtual music shows, visit the full schedule here.

Day 2

Sessions

Here is a look at the notable keynotes slated for March 17:

Willie Nelson has a conversation with Andy Langer at 1 p.m.

Performers Queen Latifah and LL Cool J speak on a panel at 2 p.m.

Longstanding Saturday Night Live performer Kenan Thompson and performer Chance the Rapper sit down together for a "fireside chat" at 5 p.m.

For more keynote sessions, visit the full schedule here.

Film

"Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free," a documentary about the late rock legend, premieres at SXSW at 6 p.m.

For more film screenings, visit the full schedule here.

Music

The Black Fret showcase starts at 5 p.m. and features Ley Line and Eimarol Sol, Sydney Wright, Motenko, PR Newman, American Dreamer and Buffalo Hunt.

For more virtual music shows, visit the full schedule here.

Day 1

Sessions

Here is a look at the notable keynotes:

For more keynote sessions, visit the full schedule here.

Film

"Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil" premieres at 6 p.m., with a Q&A to follow. The limited-attendance screening is only available to view Tuesday night and spots are technically all reserved, so hopefully, you snagged a seat.

For more film screenings, visit the full schedule here.

Music

Jazz re:freshed Outernational starts at 8 p.m. Award-winning London promoter Jazz re:freshed and producer British Underground have joined forces with recording space Abbey Road Studios to create a unique streamed showcase featuring new music from the UK’s explosive emerging jazz scene. It will feature rising British jazz stars Theon Cross, Noya Rao, Camilla George, Doom Cannon, Daniel Casimir & Tess Hirst and Richard Spaven.

For more virtual music shows, visit the full schedule here.

How to watch

After getting your pass, tune in to the SXSW Online platform, which is accessible from your computer or mobile device. Chrome and Firefox are recommended, and Internet Explorer is not supported. The SXSW Online mobile app is available for iOS and Android. SXSW also will have connected TV apps for Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV.