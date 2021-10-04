Silver Spur Trade Shows holds gun and blade show in Midland

The event features vendors selling guns, gun accessories, knives, coins, collectibles and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — Silver Spur Trade Shows is holding a gun and blade show at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sponsors of the event include West Texas Radio Group and KWEL.

Admission price for an adult ticket is $7. Active military, NRA or TSRA with an ID get $1 off. Anyone under 12 and law enforcement with a badge get in free. A two-day pass is also available for $12.

Admission is cash only.